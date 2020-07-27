Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain 428.42% so far this year. What now?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.03%. The company report on June 22, 2020 that Heat Biologics Announces First Patient Treated in First-in-Human Clinical Trial of PTX-35.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (“Heat”) (HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced that the first patient has been treated in the Company’s first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PTX-35, the first antibody product candidate developed by Heat Biologics’ Pelican Therapeutics subsidiary.

This first-in-human study is expected to enroll up to 30 patients with advanced solid tumors refractory to standard of care. Eligible patients will be enrolled to receive PTX-35 every two weeks until disease progression. Escalating dose levels of PTX-35 will be explored until optimal immunological dose or maximum tolerated dose is established. The objectives of the study include safety evaluation, determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose as well as exploratory analyses of clinical benefit and immunological effect of PTX-35. This trial is supported by a $15.2 million grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT).

Over the last 12 months, HTBX stock rose by 344.41%. The one-year Heat Biologics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.25. The average equity rating for HTBX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $232.00 million, with 82.70 million shares outstanding and 75.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.02M shares, HTBX stock reached a trading volume of 18996904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTBX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2016, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HTBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, HTBX shares gained by 227.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 821.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 344.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.66 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.13, while it was recorded at 2.97 for the last single week of trading, and 0.63 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

There are presently around $19 million, or 19.30% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,102,731, which is approximately 97.121% of the company’s market cap and around 6.04% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,798,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.51 million in HTBX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.04 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly 459814.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 5,746,407 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 80,517 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,730,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,557,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,113 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 80,217 shares during the same period.