Genprex Inc. [GNPX] moved down -3.40: Why It’s Important

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] closed the trading session at $3.69 on 07/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.467, while the highest price level was $3.79. The company report on July 21, 2020 that National Institutes of Health (NIH) Awards Research Grant of $2.59 Million to University of Pittsburgh for Diabetes Gene Therapy Technology Licensed by Genprex.

Grant to fund ongoing preclinical research for important proof-of-principle non-human studies in preparation for human gene therapy clinical trials.

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that Dr. George K. Gittes, MD of the University of Pittsburgh, the lead researcher that developed the Company’s potentially curative diabetes gene therapy, was awarded a grant of $2.59 million from the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. The grant will assist Dr. Gittes’s development for his research project titled, “Alpha Cell Conversion to Beta Cells in Non-human Primates” and will build upon his accumulating groundbreaking gene therapy work toward finding a cure for diabetes. In this project, Dr. Gittes’ research team will conduct important proof-of-principle studies in non-human primates as the last steps in preparation for human gene therapy clinical trials. This technology is the subject of an exclusive license agreement entered into between Genprex and the University of Pittsburgh in February of 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1053.13 percent and weekly performance of 20.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 188.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, GNPX reached to a volume of 1418721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Genprex Inc. [GNPX]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Genprex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genprex Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

GNPX stock trade performance evaluation

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.98. With this latest performance, GNPX shares gained by 1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 188.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 241.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Genprex Inc. [GNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GNPX is now -179.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -179.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -166.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genprex Inc. [GNPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,846 per employee.Genprex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.20 and a Current Ratio set at 34.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Genprex Inc. [GNPX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Genprex Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -76.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNPX.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.60% of GNPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 303,399, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 125,884 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.47 million in GNPX stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.32 million in GNPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genprex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX] by around 848,875 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 658,162 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 614,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 892,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNPX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,387 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 644,151 shares during the same period.