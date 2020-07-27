Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Revenue clocked in at $39.30 million, up 138.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] loss -0.60% or -0.01 points to close at $1.67 with a heavy trading volume of 2784391 shares. The company report on July 24, 2020 that Popular Cinedigm Networks Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel, are Available Now on the New Redbox Live TV Streaming Service.

Viewers Can Access Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel Content Via the Redbox app for the Roku® platform, iPhone®, Apple TV®, Android-enabled devices, VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that four of the Company’s most popular offerings Comedy Dynamics, CONtv, Docurama and Dove Channel are now available on Redbox’s new Free Live TV streaming platform.

It opened the trading session at $1.686, the shares rose to $1.78 and dropped to $1.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CIDM points out that the company has recorded 167.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -568.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.85M shares, CIDM reached to a volume of 2784391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2015, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.50 to $3.25, while B. Riley & Co. kept a Buy rating on CIDM stock. On November 04, 2013, analysts increased their price target for CIDM shares from 2.30 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.73.

Trading performance analysis for CIDM stock

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.24. With this latest performance, CIDM shares dropped by -22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 167.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7684, while it was recorded at 1.7280 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9275 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.07 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.50.

Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 156.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$204,639 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]

There are presently around $4 million, or 7.10% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,026,927, which is approximately -0.955% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 448,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in CIDM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.49 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -0.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 181,951 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 508,853 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,807,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,498,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,951 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 118,875 shares during the same period.