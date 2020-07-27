Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] moved up 7.45: Why It’s Important

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: ATNM] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.53 at the close of the session, up 7.45%. The company report on June 19, 2020 that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Public Offering.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (“Actinium” or “the Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 76,923,077 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) at a price to the public of $0.325 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent). The aggregate gross proceeds from this offering are approximately $25.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by Actinium.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive lead placement agent for the offering. Maxim Group LLC and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as co-placement agents for the offering.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 144.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATNM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.54 and lowest of $0.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.64, which means current price is +238.79% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.39M shares, ATNM reached a trading volume of 22612568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]?

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2017, representing the official price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on ATNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has ATNM stock performed recently?

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.97. With this latest performance, ATNM shares gained by 29.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.20 for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3383, while it was recorded at 0.4968 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2539 for the last 200 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATNM is now -408.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -289.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -302.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.30. Additionally, ATNM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] managed to generate an average of -$875,962 per employee.Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATNM.

Insider trade positions for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]

There are presently around $6 million, or 13.30% of ATNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,549,361, which is approximately -2.097% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,007,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in ATNM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.63 million in ATNM stock with ownership of nearly 19.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:ATNM] by around 1,796,226 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 4,586,805 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,689,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,072,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,578 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 891,360 shares during the same period.