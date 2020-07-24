Steelcase Inc. Is Currently 1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg as [SCS] Partners Mattiazzi

Steelcase Inc. [NYSE: SCS] gained 1.14% or 0.13 points to close at $11.52 with a heavy trading volume of 982744 shares. As of July 20, the company came up with the announcement that it has partnered with an Italian furniture brand, Mattiazzi.

The relationship between Steelcase and Mattiazzi will allow Steelcase’s customers to have access to Mattiazzi’s entire catalogue of hand-finished wood furniture in North America with immediate availability. This exclusive collaboration reflects a wide portfolio of the company that allows customers to easily reach out to multiple choices with a complete distribution by the largest and most reliable dealer network in the market.

It opened the trading session at $11.43, the shares rose to $11.715 and dropped to $11.385, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SCS points out that the company has recorded -40.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 951.53K shares, SCS reached to a volume of 982744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Steelcase Inc. [SCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCS shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Steelcase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Steelcase Inc. stock. On March 21, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SCS shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steelcase Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SCS stock

Steelcase Inc. [SCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, SCS shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.60 for Steelcase Inc. [SCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 14.91 for the last 200 days.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steelcase Inc. [SCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +32.59. Steelcase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.26.

Return on Total Capital for SCS is now 16.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steelcase Inc. [SCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.40. Additionally, SCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steelcase Inc. [SCS] managed to generate an average of $15,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Steelcase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Steelcase Inc. [SCS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steelcase Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steelcase Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Steelcase Inc. [SCS]

There are presently around $929 million, or 96.30% of SCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,450,433, which is approximately 14.746% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,773,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.55 million in SCS stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $86.97 million in SCS stock with ownership of nearly 2.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steelcase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Steelcase Inc. [NYSE:SCS] by around 8,205,880 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 10,269,447 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 62,149,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,625,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,241,105 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,523,526 shares during the same period.