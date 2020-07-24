Globe Life Inc. Stock trading around $80.32 with [GL] Reporting Q2 Results

Globe Life Inc. [NYSE: GL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.73%. In a press release published on July 22, the company released its financial outcomes for the second quarter that ended on June 30, 2020.

Globe Life reported its net income was $1.62 per diluted common share, whereas the net income as an ROE was 9.4% for the first two adjacent quarters of 2020. The net operating income was $1.65 per diluted common share, with an ROE of 13.6%. The company highlighted an 8% increase in life premiums over the year-ago quarter at the Direct to Consumer Division and a 7% increase at the American Income Life Division. The health premiums popped up by 7% at the Family Heritage Division and the life net sales increased by 43% at the Direct to Consumer Division.

Over the last 12 months, GL stock dropped by -11.62%. The one-year Globe Life Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.51. The average equity rating for GL stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.62 billion, with 107.29 million shares outstanding and 104.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 644.47K shares, GL stock reached a trading volume of 999533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Globe Life Inc. [GL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GL shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Globe Life Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Globe Life Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globe Life Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for GL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.41.

GL Stock Performance Analysis:

Globe Life Inc. [GL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.73. With this latest performance, GL shares gained by 7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Globe Life Inc. [GL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.34, while it was recorded at 76.13 for the last single week of trading, and 88.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Globe Life Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globe Life Inc. [GL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.43. Globe Life Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.81.

Return on Total Capital for GL is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Globe Life Inc. [GL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.59. Additionally, GL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Globe Life Inc. [GL] managed to generate an average of $238,073 per employee.

GL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Globe Life Inc. posted 1.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.69/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globe Life Inc. go to 6.70%.

Globe Life Inc. [GL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,422 million, or 77.80% of GL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,595,508, which is approximately 1.447% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,689,046 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $697.9 million in GL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $510.33 million in GL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Globe Life Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Globe Life Inc. [NYSE:GL] by around 4,920,462 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 6,152,849 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 68,879,268 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,952,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 856,459 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,301,738 shares during the same period.