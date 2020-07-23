Vista Gold Corp. Stock trading around $0.98 as [VGZ] Receives $1.5 M Payment

Vista Gold Corp. [AMEX: VGZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.26%. Recently, on July 20, the company made an announcement that it has received around $1.5 million payment from Prime Mining Corp. and Minera Gold Stake, S.A. de C.V. (MGS), its wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a transfer agreement for the payment of Guadalupe de Los Reyes gold/silver project.

As per the prior announcement, Prime Mining was liable to pay an additional $2.1 million payment to Vista in lieu for certain royalties and back-in rights grants which include a double payment of $1,100,000 over six months and twelve months, respectively. In case of no payments made from Prime Mining or it fails to make the payment on time, Vista will claim the right to reinstate its royalties and back-in rights.

The average equity rating for VGZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $97.32 million, with 100.70 million shares outstanding and 97.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 471.36K shares, VGZ stock reached a trading volume of 995823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Vista Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2014, representing the official price target for Vista Gold Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.57 to $2.91, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on VGZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vista Gold Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

VGZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.26. With this latest performance, VGZ shares gained by 3.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.35 for Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8900, while it was recorded at 0.9220 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7284 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vista Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for VGZ is now -47.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.70. Additionally, VGZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] managed to generate an average of -$625,733 per employee.Vista Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Vista Gold Corp. [VGZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 30.30% of VGZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGZ stocks are: SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC with ownership of 18,622,544, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,276,292 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.06 million in VGZ stocks shares; and LOEWS CORP, currently with $3.07 million in VGZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vista Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Vista Gold Corp. [AMEX:VGZ] by around 239,109 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 757,559 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 29,208,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,204,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,542 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 453,050 shares during the same period.