Crown Holdings Inc. Reports Revenue at $11.67 billion as [CCK] Declares Q2 Results

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] gained 0.08% or 0.06 points to close at $70.75 with a heavy trading volume of 969567 shares. In a press release published on July 21, the company reported its financial outcomes for the Q2 that ended on June 30, 2020.

Crown reported its net sales for the Q2 to be around $2,689 million when compared to prior year net sales of $3,035 million. This shows that the company has faced the adverse impacts of COVID-19 outbreak on its sales unit volumes. However, the income from operations was recorded at $275 million versus $383 million in 2019 of the same period, and the segment income was almost $322 million compared to last year’s $386 million.

It opened the trading session at $71.95, the shares rose to $72.00 and dropped to $70.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CCK points out that the company has recorded -5.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -64.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, CCK reached to a volume of 969567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $75.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $78 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CCK stock

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, CCK shares gained by 8.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.62, while it was recorded at 69.28 for the last single week of trading, and 68.02 for the last 200 days.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.62 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Crown Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Total Capital for CCK is now 12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 477.23. Additionally, CCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 466.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] managed to generate an average of $15,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Holdings Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 9.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]

There are presently around $8,752 million, or 92.90% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,081,209, which is approximately 2.767% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,593,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $536.78 million in CCK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $527.07 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly 14.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 14,682,695 shares. Additionally, 231 investors decreased positions by around 14,990,960 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 94,137,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,810,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,422,723 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 3,421,464 shares during the same period.