Schneider Is Currently -0.31 below its 200-Day Moving Avg as [SNDR] Partners Mastery Logistics

Schneider National Inc. [NYSE: SNDR] loss -0.31% or -0.08 points to close at $25.90 with a heavy trading volume of 968788 shares. Recently, the company announced that it has partnered with Mastery Logistics Systems, Inc. to make advancement in the Quest ecosystem.

Mastery Logistics is based of developers that are creating new SaaS technology solution which is led by Jeff Silver. The MasterMindTM developed by Mastery provides a cloud-based SaaS technology solution for large complex organizations, and builts fuel automation and productivity throughout the supply chain network. This collaboration will help Schneider to speed up the company’s progress as a technology leader.

It opened the trading session at $25.91, the shares rose to $26.18 and dropped to $25.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNDR points out that the company has recorded 11.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 686.83K shares, SNDR reached to a volume of 968788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Schneider National Inc. [SNDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDR shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Schneider National Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Schneider National Inc. stock. On October 11, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SNDR shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schneider National Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNDR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for SNDR stock

Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.02. With this latest performance, SNDR shares gained by 8.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for Schneider National Inc. [SNDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.62, while it was recorded at 25.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.00 for the last 200 days.

Schneider National Inc. [SNDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75 and a Gross Margin at +9.20. Schneider National Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.10.

Return on Total Capital for SNDR is now 12.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.85. Additionally, SNDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schneider National Inc. [SNDR] managed to generate an average of $9,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Schneider National Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Schneider National Inc. [SNDR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schneider National Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schneider National Inc. go to 5.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Schneider National Inc. [SNDR]

There are presently around $1,141 million, or 47.10% of SNDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,821,211, which is approximately 4.542% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,351,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.05 million in SNDR stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $86.29 million in SNDR stock with ownership of nearly 2.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schneider National Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Schneider National Inc. [NYSE:SNDR] by around 6,405,369 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 5,710,140 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 31,789,980 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,905,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,093,576 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,715,068 shares during the same period.