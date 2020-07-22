Delek US Holdings Inc. Updates Q2 Date as [DK] Stock trading around $18.61

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.88%. About a week ago, the company reported that it is set to host a conference call for the second quarter of 2020.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP will host a quarterly call to discuss the Q2 financial and operational outcomes with the investment community as it is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The company will publish the quarterly results in a press release one day before the conference call on August 4. The investors can also participate in the conference call hosted by Delek US Holdings, Inc. to listen to Q2 earnings results, which is planned to commence at 8:30 a.m. Central Time the same day.

Over the last 12 months, DK stock dropped by -52.39%. The one-year Delek US Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.41. The average equity rating for DK stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.39 billion, with 73.44 million shares outstanding and 71.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, DK stock reached a trading volume of 996691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $21 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. On April 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DK shares from 28 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.53.

DK Stock Performance Analysis:

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.88. With this latest performance, DK shares dropped by -2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.63 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.98, while it was recorded at 18.03 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delek US Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Total Capital for DK is now 11.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 135.14. Additionally, DK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] managed to generate an average of $80,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delek US Holdings Inc. posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 39.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delek US Holdings Inc. go to -9.20%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,481 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 10,539,880, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,825,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.88 million in DK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $102.42 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly 5.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 17,428,006 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 12,471,839 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 54,460,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,360,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,877,803 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 4,832,526 shares during the same period.