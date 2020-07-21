Smartsheet Inc. Stock trading around $47.94 as [SMAR] Forms Federal Advisory Board

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.99%. Recently, the company announced its Federal Advisory Board that consists of ex-federal government executives from the defense, civilian, and intelligence agencies.

The industry experts will give a deep insight and provide strategic inspection into the government market needs and help in enhancing the growth within the federal sector. The Chief Product Officer of Smartsheet, Gene Farrell highlighted that every individual brings in different ideas and experience to the Board which will help the company to remain in connection with various organizations and agencies who are aiming to unlock the value stuck in outdated systems and permit them to innovate, transform, and achieve their objectives.

Over the last 12 months, SMAR stock dropped by -9.95%. The one-year Smartsheet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.31. The average equity rating for SMAR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.75 billion, with 118.87 million shares outstanding and 111.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, SMAR stock reached a trading volume of 997420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $52.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $55, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on SMAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.53.

SMAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, SMAR shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.53, while it was recorded at 46.41 for the last single week of trading, and 46.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smartsheet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.31 and a Gross Margin at +80.47. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.42.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -27.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.66. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$60,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

SMAR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smartsheet Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMAR.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,909 million, or 91.80% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,362,660, which is approximately 5.726% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,067,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.73 million in SMAR stocks shares; and WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $255.42 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly 0.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 17,813,226 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 8,004,700 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 82,017,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,835,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,596,815 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,954,072 shares during the same period.