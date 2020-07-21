RTI Surgical Holdings Is Currently -11.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg after [RTIX] Closes OEM Sale

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RTIX] closed the trading session at $3.19 on 07/20/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.145, while the highest price level was $3.70. As of July 20, the company reported that it has closed the sale of the OEM business for an aggregate cash consideration of $440 million, effective July 20, 2020.

The company’s name has changed to Surgalign Holdings, Inc. with an immediate effect and the new ticker symbol with which Surgical will trade on NASDAQ has changed to ‘SRGA’. The company reported that it has repaid all its outstanding indebtedness which includes, $80 million revolving line of credit with JP Morgan Chase Bank, $30 million incremental term loan and $100 million term loan commitment with Ares Capital Corporation. The company holds a total of $190 million in cash which will drop to $137 million once it completes the redeeming of Convertible Preferred Stock shares of Series A and pays tax on OEM sale gains which are anticipated to take place on September 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.42 percent and weekly performance of 6.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 57.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 664.48K shares, RTIX reached to a volume of 973918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTIX shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2019, representing the official price target for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

RTIX stock trade performance evaluation

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, RTIX shares gained by 7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 3.54 for the last single week of trading, and 2.79 for the last 200 days.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.10 and a Gross Margin at +55.49. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.63.

Return on Total Capital for RTIX is now -1.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.18. Additionally, RTIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] managed to generate an average of -$226,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [RTIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $171 million, or 73.50% of RTIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTIX stocks are: PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY with ownership of 6,137,270, which is approximately 1.876% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,877,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.56 million in RTIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.5 million in RTIX stock with ownership of nearly -15.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RTIX] by around 5,360,017 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 5,162,434 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 37,001,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,524,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTIX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,156,508 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,442,367 shares during the same period.