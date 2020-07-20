Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] Is Currently 9.58 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Lazydays Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LAZY] gained 9.58% or 0.94 points to close at $10.75 with a heavy trading volume of 614658 shares. In a press released published on July 13, the company reported its initial financial outcomes for the Q2 that ended on June 30, 2020. Lazydays highlighted that it considers it to be helpful to provide the initial quarterly outcomes given the unprecedented economic and business circumstances due to COVID-19 epidemic.

The company reported the quarterly revenue to be around $214 million that increased up to 30%, with a net income of $7 million. The RV unit sales were almost 2,935 units showing an increase of 40% compared to last year’s Q2. Lazydays ended the quarter will a total cash balance of $62 million, as it reports a continuous strong demand during July.

It opened the trading session at $9.94, the shares rose to $10.86 and dropped to $9.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LAZY points out that the company has recorded 150.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -593.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 67.01K shares, LAZY reached to a volume of 614658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAZY shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAZY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lazydays Holdings Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAZY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAZY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for LAZY stock

Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.93. With this latest performance, LAZY shares gained by 35.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 150.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAZY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.26 for Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.64 for the last 200 days.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.20 and a Gross Margin at +18.82. Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.11.

Return on Total Capital for LAZY is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 385.66. Additionally, LAZY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY] managed to generate an average of $764 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lazydays Holdings Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAZY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lazydays Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lazydays Holdings Inc. [LAZY]

There are presently around $33 million, or 65.90% of LAZY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LAZY stocks are: PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 782,429, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND D, holding 731,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.87 million in LAZY stocks shares; and COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.88 million in LAZY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lazydays Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Lazydays Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LAZY] by around 41,205 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 58,469 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,986,512 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,086,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LAZY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,394 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,000 shares during the same period.