Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] Revenue clocked in at $262.20 million, down -37.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CSII] price surged by 6.92 percent to reach at $1.98.About a week ago, the company updated that it will be hosting a quarterly conference call and a live webcast scheduled to commence at 3:30 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Cardiovascular will hold a conference call for the fiscal Q4 2020 that ended on June 30, 2020. During the call the management of the company will discuss the fourth quarter earnings and financial results with the stockholders and investors. Post-market earnings will be released before the call that day and for those who want to join the live call can pre-register online at www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9660745. A sum of 513076 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 346.57K shares. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $31.04 and dropped to a low of $28.97 until finishing in the latest session at $30.59.

The one-year CSII stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.3. The average equity rating for CSII stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSII shares is $45.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSII stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CSII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSII in the course of the last twelve months was 807.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

CSII Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, CSII shares dropped by -11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.12 for Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.45, while it was recorded at 29.09 for the last single week of trading, and 40.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardiovascular Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.33 and a Gross Margin at +80.78. Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for CSII is now -0.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.18. Additionally, CSII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] managed to generate an average of -$349 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

CSII Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSII.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [CSII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,012 million, or 88.30% of CSII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSII stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,861,737, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,574,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.53 million in CSII stocks shares; and CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $82.3 million in CSII stock with ownership of nearly 12.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CSII] by around 3,213,851 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 2,525,770 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 27,352,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,091,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSII stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,014,399 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 949,082 shares during the same period.