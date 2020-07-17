Thermo Fisher Scientific Targets New Price of $374.44, Investors Choice?; [TMO] Amends Agreement

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE: TMO] slipped around -0.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $392.42 at the close of the session, down -0.07%. In a recent press release published on July 16, the company reported that it has made an amendment to its acquisition agreement with QIAGEN N.V. Under the amended agreement, Thermo Fisher has initiated a tender offer to attain all of the ordinary shares of QIAGEN.

The following amendment mentions an increase in the principal offer price of €43 for the per share of QIAGEN’s ordinary shares, which was previously €39. Moreover, the amendment also allows reducing the minimum acceptance threshold of QIAGEN’s issued and outstanding ordinary share capital from 75% to 66.67% on August 10, 2020, by the end of the acceptance period. In case, if the minimum acceptance threshold is not achieved, QIAGEN will reimburse a $95 million expense to Thermo Fisher.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock is now 20.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TMO Stock saw the intraday high of $393.51 and lowest of $387.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 395.00, which means current price is +56.84% above from all time high which was touched on 07/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, TMO reached a trading volume of 994589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMO shares is $374.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $383 to $415. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $341 to $383, while Needham kept a Buy rating on TMO stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TMO shares from 331 to 341.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is set at 9.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMO in the course of the last twelve months was 46.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has TMO stock performed recently?

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, TMO shares gained by 13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.81 for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 352.91, while it was recorded at 386.82 for the last single week of trading, and 321.35 for the last 200 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.67 and a Gross Margin at +44.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.47.

Return on Total Capital for TMO is now 8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.31. Additionally, TMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO] managed to generate an average of $49,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. posted 3.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. go to 9.99%.

Insider trade positions for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [TMO]

There are presently around $138,371 million, or 91.80% of TMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,127,336, which is approximately 3.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,026,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.61 billion in TMO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $6.61 billion in TMO stock with ownership of nearly 7.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

746 institutional holders increased their position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. [NYSE:TMO] by around 14,372,339 shares. Additionally, 849 investors decreased positions by around 19,332,002 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 318,652,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,357,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMO stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,407,635 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 2,794,871 shares during the same period.