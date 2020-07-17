Crocs Inc. Schedules Conference Call with [CROX] Stock trading around $36.47

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.95%. The company in a press release on July 14 announced that it will host a conference call for the financial results of Q2 that ended on June 30, 2020. The conference is planned to begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2020.

The conference is being held to address the company’s shareholders with quarterly earnings. To take part in the conference call, the participants can call at (877) 790-7808 and (647) 689-5638 for the local and international callers with conference ID 4756429. The conference call will also be live webcast at Crocs’s website at www.crocs.com.

Over the last 12 months, CROX stock rose by 61.73%. The one-year Crocs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.96. The average equity rating for CROX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.36 billion, with 67.93 million shares outstanding and 65.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, CROX stock reached a trading volume of 998690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $33.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $30 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on CROX stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CROX shares from 43 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 88.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CROX Stock Performance Analysis:

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.68 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.91, while it was recorded at 35.35 for the last single week of trading, and 31.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crocs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.44 and a Gross Margin at +48.59. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 32.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 84.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 298.50. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 261.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $31,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.04.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CROX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crocs Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Crocs Inc. [CROX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,328 million, or 95.40% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,063,178, which is approximately -6.118% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,998,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.75 million in CROX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $177.16 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 0.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 9,200,798 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 12,696,853 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 41,320,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,218,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,261,632 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,948,601 shares during the same period.