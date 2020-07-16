Friday, July 17, 2020
Moleculin Biotech Inc. surged 36.31 after [MBRX] Collaborates Sterling Pharma

By Brandon Evans

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: MBRX] jumped around 0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.07 at the close of the session, up 36.31%. In a press release published on July 15, the company made an announcement that it has signed an agreement with Sterling Pharma USA LLC.

The following agreement is based on the production and expansion of the development for preparing of WP1122, a potential vaccine for the treatment in COVID-19 patients. Moleculin along with Sterling Pharma is planning to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for the approval of WP1122. The company plans to expand the production of the vaccine across the United States after the approval of IND. The CEO of Moleculin, Walter Klemp stated that the company wants to develop a reliable drug to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is looking forward to supplying the drug in the U.S after its approval.

stock is now 16.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MBRX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.35 and lowest of $0.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.97, which means current price is +231.27% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, MBRX reached a trading volume of 75847011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moleculin Biotech Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has MBRX stock performed recently?

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.22. With this latest performance, MBRX shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0662, while it was recorded at 0.8784 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9586 for the last 200 days.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MBRX is now -115.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.43. Additionally, MBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX] managed to generate an average of -$825,312 per employee.Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moleculin Biotech Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 70.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBRX.

Insider trade positions for Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 20.50% of MBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,651,004, which is approximately 1.879% of the company’s market cap and around 11.45% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,263,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in MBRX stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $0.11 million in MBRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moleculin Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Moleculin Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:MBRX] by around 493,115 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 389,680 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,871,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,753,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,825 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 386,845 shares during the same period.

