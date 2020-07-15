Cousins Properties Incorporated Declares Q2 Date with [CUZ] Trading at $29.41

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE: CUZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.84%. In a recent press release published on July 13, the company reported that it will release the financial results of its second-quarter of 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 after the closing of the market.

Cousins Properties will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly earnings with the investors and shareholders of the company. The call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 31, 2020. The participants can take part in the conference through calling at (877) 247-1056 or they can reach out to the webcast on the company’s website at www.cousins.com.

Over the last 12 months, CUZ stock dropped by -21.24%. The one-year Cousins Properties Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.61. The average equity rating for CUZ stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.31 billion, with 147.42 million shares outstanding and 147.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, CUZ stock reached a trading volume of 972267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $38.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Cousins Properties Incorporated stock. On August 01, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CUZ shares from 8.50 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Incorporated is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

CUZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, CUZ shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.11 for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.92, while it was recorded at 28.79 for the last single week of trading, and 35.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cousins Properties Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.49 and a Gross Margin at +26.50. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.03.

Return on Total Capital for CUZ is now 1.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.58. Additionally, CUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] managed to generate an average of $119,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

CUZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cousins Properties Incorporated posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUZ.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,164 million, or 98.70% of CUZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,760,842, which is approximately 1.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,581,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $564.14 million in CUZ stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $239.94 million in CUZ stock with ownership of nearly -4.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE:CUZ] by around 9,592,110 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 11,681,452 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 123,270,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,544,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUZ stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,114,915 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,173,023 shares during the same period.