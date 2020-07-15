AGCO Corporation Reported Revenue at $8.97 billion, down -21.61% YTD as [AGCO] Announces Dividends

AGCO Corporation [NYSE: AGCO] price surged by 5.32 percent to reach at $3.06. In a recent update on the quarterly dividends, the Agriculture company made an announcement that it will be paying dividends to all the stockholders of the company.

AGCO, a global manufacturer and distributor of agricultural solutions and equipment mentioned that the Board of Directors have declared regular quarterly dividends of common stock shares at a per dividend share of $0.16. The dividends will be paid to the stockholders on August 15, after the closing of the business on August 14, 2020.

A sum of 967126 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 569.59K shares. AGCO Corporation shares reached a high of $60.90 and dropped to a low of $56.70 until finishing in the latest session at $60.56.

The one-year AGCO stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.28. The average equity rating for AGCO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AGCO Corporation [AGCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGCO shares is $59.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for AGCO Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $80 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for AGCO Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AGCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGCO Corporation is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGCO in the course of the last twelve months was 16.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AGCO Stock Performance Analysis:

AGCO Corporation [AGCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.73. With this latest performance, AGCO shares gained by 9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for AGCO Corporation [AGCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.15, while it was recorded at 56.04 for the last single week of trading, and 63.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGCO Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGCO Corporation [AGCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.90 and a Gross Margin at +21.27. AGCO Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for AGCO is now 11.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.40. Additionally, AGCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGCO Corporation [AGCO] managed to generate an average of $5,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.AGCO Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AGCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGCO Corporation posted 1.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.59/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGCO Corporation go to 4.91%.

AGCO Corporation [AGCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,450 million, or 83.70% of AGCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,429,878, which is approximately 3.264% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,827,620 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.09 million in AGCO stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $222.29 million in AGCO stock with ownership of nearly 19.548% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGCO Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in AGCO Corporation [NYSE:AGCO] by around 4,592,034 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 6,547,724 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 48,867,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,007,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGCO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,056 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,078,595 shares during the same period.