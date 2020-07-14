MEDNAX Inc. Reports Revenue at $3.51 billion with dropping -34.08% YTD as MD Appoints New CEO

MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE: MD] price surged by 3.80 percent to reach at $0.67. The company on July 13 announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mark S. Ordan as the new CEO following the departure of Roger J. Medel. Mr. Medel, the founder of the company will remain part of the Board until the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2021.

Mr. Ordan previously served as the CEO of Sunrise Senior Living, Inc., a publicly-traded operator, for almost six years from 2008 to 2013. He was also the CEO of a publicly-traded real estate firm, Quality Care Properties, Inc. from 2016 to 2018. Ordan has served various company’s at the top-level and he brings in his management expertise to MEDNAX with the aim to take new initiatives and work on various development projects.

A sum of 973987 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.31M shares.

The one-year MD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.97. The average equity rating for MD stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MEDNAX Inc. [MD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MD shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MEDNAX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $25 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for MEDNAX Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MEDNAX Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

MD Stock Performance Analysis:

MEDNAX Inc. [MD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, MD shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.37 for MEDNAX Inc. [MD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.32, while it was recorded at 17.60 for the last single week of trading, and 20.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MEDNAX Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MEDNAX Inc. [MD] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. MEDNAX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.73.

Return on Total Capital for MD is now 9.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.46. Additionally, MD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MEDNAX Inc. [MD] managed to generate an average of -$83,310 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.MEDNAX Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

MD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MEDNAX Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MEDNAX Inc. go to 2.27%.

MEDNAX Inc. [MD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,475 million, or 99.42% of MD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MD stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,322,322, which is approximately 55.484% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,923,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.85 million in MD stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $139.26 million in MD stock with ownership of nearly 103.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in MEDNAX Inc. [NYSE:MD] by around 15,343,986 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 10,758,582 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 57,453,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,555,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,348,180 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,154,637 shares during the same period.