American Water Works Company Awards Art Contest Winners after AWK Declines by -0.31

American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE: AWK] closed the trading session at $132.97 on 07/13/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $132.17, while the highest price level was $134.41. Recently, the company reported that top prizes have been awarded to students who won during the 18th Annual “Protect Our Watersheds” Art Contest held by Pennsylvania American Water.

The students from 4th, 5th, and 6th grade participated in the Art Contest as the company received around 70 entries across the commonwealth. The 5th grader Evey Concannon from Fairview Elementary School was awarded the grand prize for her artwork which reflected ‘Save Our Planet and Save Our Watersheds!’. The winning artwork will get featured on Bloomer Cards and will be distributed across the state by the contest organizers. The company wants to promote such activities to educate the community to know the importance of environmental education among students.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.24 percent and weekly performance of 1.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 959.44K shares, AWK reached to a volume of 983819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWK shares is $133.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for American Water Works Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for American Water Works Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $134 to $146, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AWK stock. On February 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AWK shares from 133 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Water Works Company Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

AWK stock trade performance evaluation

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.47. With this latest performance, AWK shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.54, while it was recorded at 131.82 for the last single week of trading, and 125.16 for the last 200 days.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.35 and a Gross Margin at +41.11. American Water Works Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.20.

Return on Total Capital for AWK is now 7.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.97. Additionally, AWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] managed to generate an average of $91,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.American Water Works Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Water Works Company Inc. posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Water Works Company Inc. go to 8.30%.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,599 million, or 88.40% of AWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,005,583, which is approximately 2.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,393,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in AWK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in AWK stock with ownership of nearly 2.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Water Works Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE:AWK] by around 10,444,096 shares. Additionally, 435 investors decreased positions by around 12,962,832 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 131,016,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,423,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWK stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,038,389 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,219 shares during the same period.