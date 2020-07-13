Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] Surges 8.42 above its 200 Period Moving Avg

Repro Med Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: KRMD] gained 8.42% or 0.75 points to close at $9.66 with a heavy trading volume of 640757 shares. On July 8, KORU Medical Systems, the business company of Repro Med announced that it has appointed Josh Bennett as the Vice President of Global Commercialization, a newly introduced post by KORU Medical. He will work directly under the President and Cheif Executive Officer, Don Pettigrew.

With 20 years long experience of working in healthcare departments and management, Mr. Bennett brings its valuable expertise to the KORU Medical. He will be working on introducing new initiatives that will speed up the growth of KORU Medical, improving business progress, and product commercialization. He has a significant role in the growth and commercialization of healthcare products across the country as well as in the global market.

It opened the trading session at $8.71, the shares rose to $9.85 and dropped to $8.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KRMD points out that the company has recorded 79.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -243.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 484.43K shares, KRMD reached to a volume of 640757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRMD shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Repro Med Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Repro Med Systems Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRMD in the course of the last twelve months was 322.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for KRMD stock

Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, KRMD shares dropped by -12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 218.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.59 for Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 9.11 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.28 and a Gross Margin at +62.66. Repro Med Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.44.

Return on Total Capital for KRMD is now 38.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.40. Additionally, KRMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD] managed to generate an average of $7,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Repro Med Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Repro Med Systems Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRMD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Repro Med Systems Inc. [KRMD]

There are presently around $235 million, or 56.30% of KRMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRMD stocks are: HORTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 12,176,013, which is approximately -1.014% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,238,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.92 million in KRMD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.28 million in KRMD stock with ownership of nearly 29.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Repro Med Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Repro Med Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:KRMD] by around 2,126,724 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 272,906 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 21,912,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,312,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRMD stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 940,696 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 44,667 shares during the same period.