Great Western Bancorp Inc. Declares Q3 Earnings Call with GWB Revenue down -62.49% YTD

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: GWB] price surged by 7.51 percent to reach at $0.91. Recently, the company announced that it will be publishing the financial results of its Q3 fiscal year 2020. The results will be released on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. In correspondence with the filing of the Company’s Form 10-Q, Great Western has changed the release date of Q3 earnings from the earlier announced date.

A conference call will be held in order to discuss the quarterly earnings which will commence at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. The participants can be part of the conference by dialing (855) 238-8837 and (412) 542-4114 for the local and international callers, respectively. The participants should call almost 10 minutes before the start of the conference. Moreover, the webcast will also be available on Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at www.greatwesternbank.com.

A sum of 490867 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 674.80K shares. Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares reached a high of $13.09 and dropped to a low of $12.18 until finishing in the latest session at $13.03.

The one-year GWB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.76. The average equity rating for GWB stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWB shares is $17.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Great Western Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Great Western Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Western Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for GWB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.34.

GWB Stock Performance Analysis:

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, GWB shares dropped by -20.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.32, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 25.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Great Western Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.16. Great Western Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.12.

Return on Total Capital for GWB is now 9.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.24. Additionally, GWB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] managed to generate an average of $100,459 per employee.

GWB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Great Western Bancorp Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Great Western Bancorp Inc. go to 3.70%.

Great Western Bancorp Inc. [GWB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $726 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,194,690, which is approximately 3.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,445,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.99 million in GWB stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $68.25 million in GWB stock with ownership of nearly 5.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Western Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Great Western Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:GWB] by around 3,860,221 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 4,393,424 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 47,478,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,732,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWB stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 488,054 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,269,866 shares during the same period.