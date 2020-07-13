BioLife Solutions Inc. Closes Offering Worth $86 million as BLFS moves up to 8.43

BioLife Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: BLFS] closed the trading session at $19.42 on 07/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.88, while the highest price level was $19.98. In a recent update made by the company, it announced its public offering closing worth $86 million. With a total of 5,951,250 shares floated in the market of its common stock, BioLife expectedly earned net proceeds of almost $86 million with a per-share offering price of $14.50.

The underwriters had the option of purchasing an additional 776,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The following net proceeds of $86 million exclude all the underwriting discounts, and other offering expenses payable by BioLife. Cowen, Oppenheimer & Co. and Stephens Inc. along with B. Riley FBR, Maxim Group LLC and Northland Capital Markets acted as the joint book-running managers and co-managers of the offering, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.02 percent and weekly performance of 8.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 103.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 255.80K shares, BLFS reached to a volume of 726834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLFS shares is $22.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for BioLife Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2020, representing the official price target for BioLife Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on BLFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLife Solutions Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLFS in the course of the last twelve months was 5719.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

BLFS stock trade performance evaluation

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, BLFS shares gained by 20.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.24 for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.71, while it was recorded at 18.20 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.81 and a Gross Margin at +64.05. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for BLFS is now 1.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.12. Additionally, BLFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] managed to generate an average of -$10,487 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.BioLife Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioLife Solutions Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioLife Solutions Inc. go to 10.00%.

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $237 million, or 48.00% of BLFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLFS stocks are: CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,468,571, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC, holding 1,100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.36 million in BLFS stocks shares; and PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $19.02 million in BLFS stock with ownership of nearly 12.458% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioLife Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in BioLife Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:BLFS] by around 3,480,115 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 1,624,248 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 7,103,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,208,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLFS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,280,128 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,115,187 shares during the same period.