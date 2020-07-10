Zovio Inc’s Subsidiary Partners McGraw Hill with ZVO Dropping to -3.04%

Zovio Inc [NASDAQ: ZVO] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.19 at the close of the session, down -3.04%. In a press release on July 9, the company’s subsidiary TutorMe, a high-quality online education provider and McGraw Hill, a leading science firm made an announcement regarding the expansion of their collaboration. Both the firms are set to deliver 1-hour free online tutoring classes to college students via TutorMe and McGraw Hill Connect® digital learning network.

This collaboration brings in the opportunity for college students to continue their academic work without any distraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this partnership, students will receive top-level online education as per their demand and satisfaction level. A one-on-one, 1-hour teaching session will be available for students free of cost. TutorMe ensures that it will provide specialist tutors that will be available 24/7 and will help students in solving in-depth solutions relevant to the subject topic.

Zovio Inc stock is now 54.85% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZVO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.80 and lowest of $3.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.25, which means current price is +195.37% above from all time high which was touched on 07/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 246.17K shares, ZVO reached a trading volume of 991605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zovio Inc [ZVO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zovio Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

How has ZVO stock performed recently?

Zovio Inc [ZVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.27. With this latest performance, ZVO shares gained by 9.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.43 for Zovio Inc [ZVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.66, while it was recorded at 3.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.02 for the last 200 days.

Zovio Inc [ZVO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zovio Inc [ZVO] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.83 and a Gross Margin at +53.69. Zovio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.12.

Return on Total Capital for ZVO is now -21.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zovio Inc [ZVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.61. Additionally, ZVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zovio Inc [ZVO] managed to generate an average of -$12,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.61.Zovio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Zovio Inc [ZVO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zovio Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zovio Inc go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Zovio Inc [ZVO]

There are presently around $63 million, or 67.00% of ZVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVO stocks are: HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC with ownership of 2,812,800, which is approximately 23.507% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,653,087 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.73 million in ZVO stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $7.67 million in ZVO stock with ownership of nearly -3.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zovio Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Zovio Inc [NASDAQ:ZVO] by around 1,049,930 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 1,990,903 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 15,998,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,039,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 319,445 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,162 shares during the same period.