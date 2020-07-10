Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Q2 Results with Stock Trading at $33.51

Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE: WAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.21%. In a recent announcement on Jul 8, the company reported that it will release its financial results for Q2 2020 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 after the closure of the market.

The company plans to host a conference call on July 17 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its performance with the shareholders. The call be we hosted and supervised by the CEO, Ken Vecchione and CFO, Dale Gibbons. The participants can take part in the call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 with the Conference ID 5498595.

Over the last 12 months, WAL stock dropped by -23.21%. The one-year Western Alliance Bancorporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.25. The average equity rating for WAL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.42 billion, with 101.33 million shares outstanding and 97.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 979.50K shares, WAL stock reached a trading volume of 999899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAL shares is $39.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on WAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Alliance Bancorporation is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.79.

WAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, WAL shares dropped by -24.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.90 for Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.47, while it was recorded at 34.99 for the last single week of trading, and 44.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Western Alliance Bancorporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.21.

Return on Total Capital for WAL is now 17.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.19. Additionally, WAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] managed to generate an average of $272,028 per employee.

WAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Alliance Bancorporation posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Alliance Bancorporation go to 8.00%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation [WAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,989 million, or 86.60% of WAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,522,539, which is approximately 2.283% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 6,959,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.61 million in WAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $146.56 million in WAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Western Alliance Bancorporation [NYSE:WAL] by around 10,225,876 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 12,261,205 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 62,562,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,049,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAL stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,339,657 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,636,223 shares during the same period.