ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] Trading around $6.74 as It Publishes Paper on SARS-CoV-2

ARCA biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ABIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.45%. Recently, the company updated on the publishing of a combined research paper from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and ARCA that highlighted the mechanism involved in the host cell binding and entry of SARS-CoV-2 inside the human heart. SARS-CoV-2 is the potential virus responsible for the COVID-19 infection.

ARCA updated that in collaboration with Bristow Laboratory at CU Anschutz Medical Campus, it found out the potential mechanisms responsible for the ongoing coronavirus infection-causing heart muscle disease. Also mentioning that they observed the behavior of heart muscle during the recovery from the damaged heart and to what extent it improves via reverse remodeling process.

Over the last 12 months, ABIO stock dropped by -2.32%. The one-year ARCA biopharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.71.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.01 million, with 1.59 million shares outstanding and 1.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, ABIO stock reached a trading volume of 994242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]:

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for ARCA biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2013, representing the official price target for ARCA biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARCA biopharma Inc. is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

ABIO Stock Performance Analysis:

ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, ABIO shares dropped by -15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ARCA biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ABIO is now -85.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.33. Additionally, ABIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] managed to generate an average of -$421,692 per employee.ARCA biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

ABIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ARCA biopharma Inc. posted -1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABIO.

ARCA biopharma Inc. [ABIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.50% of ABIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABIO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 133,294, which is approximately -6.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; TEKLA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 36,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in ABIO stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.19 million in ABIO stock with ownership of nearly 63.982% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARCA biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in ARCA biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ABIO] by around 11,956 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 22,116 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 166,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABIO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 288 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 9,810 shares during the same period.