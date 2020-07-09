CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] Signs Distribution Agreement as Stock Plunges -33.27% this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CHFS] price plunged by -3.74 percent to reach at -$0.03. In a recent update, the company announced that it has initiated a distribution agreement with RenalSense, Ltd. as both the firms will work on finding possible solutions for fluid management. Following the agreement, CHF will be allowed to market its solutions and sell RMS™ (real-time monitoring system), a RenalSense’s Clarity across various states of the United States.

This collaboration will sort out the solution for acute kidney injury (AKI) patients suffering from major urine problems. CHF is working on improving its latest innovative products that will up the level of care clinicians serving its patients. RenalSense will make sure that they find the possible solution on time so they can act earlier saving many lives. RenalSense solutions will help healthcare provides to take preventive measures for early clinical action.

A sum of 22136948 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.85M shares. CHF Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $0.65 and dropped to a low of $0.545 until finishing in the latest session at $0.57.

The average equity rating for CHFS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CHF Solutions Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

CHFS Stock Performance Analysis:

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.03. With this latest performance, CHFS shares gained by 20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.84 for CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4293, while it was recorded at 0.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6826 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CHF Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.54 and a Gross Margin at +51.73. CHF Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -328.69.

Return on Total Capital for CHFS is now -432.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -442.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -457.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -251.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.46. Additionally, CHFS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] managed to generate an average of -$274,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.CHF Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

CHFS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CHF Solutions Inc. posted -138/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -126/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHFS.

CHF Solutions Inc. [CHFS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.10% of CHFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHFS stocks are: SEARLE & CO. with ownership of 110,000, which is approximately 633.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 61,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37000.0 in CHFS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $36000.0 in CHFS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in CHF Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CHFS] by around 302,923 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 303,962 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 267,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHFS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,639 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 139,718 shares during the same period.