Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX] Completes Kiq LLC Acquisition as It move up to 394.60: Why It’s Important

Unum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: UMRX] jumped around 1.76 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.20 at the close of the session, up 394.60%. Recently in a press release, Unum announced the acquisition of the private biotechnology firm, Kiq LLC (Kiq). After the completion of the following purchase, Unum entered into an agreement of private placement with certain institutional investors for the sale of non-voting Convertible Series A Preferred Stock.

Under the following agreement signed by Unum Therapeutics Inc., the company anticipates gathering approximately $104.4 million excluding placement agent fees and other expenses of the firm. Unum plans to utilize the net proceeds from the private placement offerings for clinical trials of KIT D816V inhibitor, and PLX9486.

UMRX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.69 and lowest of $0.601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.84, which means current price is +645.76% above from all time high which was touched on 07/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 606.62K shares, UMRX reached a trading volume of 63465394 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for Unum Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Unum Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on UMRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59.

How has UMRX stock performed recently?

Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 405.98. With this latest performance, UMRX shares gained by 279.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 208.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.71 for Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.53, while it was recorded at 0.81 for the last single week of trading, and 0.77 for the last 200 days.

Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.02. Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.49.

Return on Total Capital for UMRX is now -65.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.99. Additionally, UMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX] managed to generate an average of -$442,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unum Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMRX.

Insider trade positions for Unum Therapeutics Inc. [UMRX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 29.20% of UMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMRX stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 3,361,535, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 35.40% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 1,795,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in UMRX stocks shares; and CHI ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.42 million in UMRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Unum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:UMRX] by around 42,921 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 661,513 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,390,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,094,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,078 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 372,955 shares during the same period.