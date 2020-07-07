Endologix Inc. [ELGX] Enters into Commany Privatization Agreement with ELGX -83.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Endologix Inc. [NASDAQ: ELGX] price plunged by -67.10 percent to reach at -$0.52. On July 6, Endologix made an announcement that the company will soon launch a voluntary Chapter 11 case along with filing a consensual plan of reorganization backed by Endologix’s biggest creditor, Deerfield Partners. The company took this decision after examining the ongoing situation and its strategic options.

Endologix plans to privatize the company to Deerfield Partner under the consensual plan. The company has faced delays in medical procedures and heavy financial crisis during this COVID-19 pandemic. Under the following circumstances, Endologix wants the firm to reorganize and find debt relief of $180 million and receive an additional $30 million financing exit. The consensual plan will help the firm to reestablish its self in financial terms and move forward in an abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) pipeline in the industry.

A sum of 19303944 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 338.27K shares. Endologix Inc. shares reached a high of $0.399 and dropped to a low of $0.226 until finishing in the latest session at $0.25.

The average equity rating for ELGX stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Endologix Inc. [ELGX]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Endologix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Endologix Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endologix Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

ELGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Endologix Inc. [ELGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -67.52. With this latest performance, ELGX shares dropped by -71.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.50 for Endologix Inc. [ELGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8653, while it was recorded at 0.6808 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7083 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endologix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endologix Inc. [ELGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.09 and a Gross Margin at +63.53. Endologix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.17.

Return on Total Capital for ELGX is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endologix Inc. [ELGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 307.08. Additionally, ELGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 287.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endologix Inc. [ELGX] managed to generate an average of -$132,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Endologix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

ELGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endologix Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 56.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endologix Inc. go to 36.95%.

Endologix Inc. [ELGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 59.70% of ELGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELGX stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 3,366,321, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C), holding 950,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.73 million in ELGX stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.69 million in ELGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Endologix Inc. [NASDAQ:ELGX] by around 1,351,970 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 4,165,353 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,382,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,899,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELGX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,081,195 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 3,754,110 shares during the same period.