Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Announces Registered Direct Offering of $15 Million as Stock trades around $5.35 per share

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 63.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 116.60%. Yesterday on July 6, Ayro Inc. came up with an announcement of entering into an agreement with accredited and institutional investors for the Company’s common stock shares purchase and sale.

The company will release the shares in a registered direct offering with a purchase price of $4.75 per share with the expected gross proceeds from the offering to be around $15 million, excluding placement agent fees and other expenses of the offering. The company plans to use the net proceeds generated from the offerings for general corporate programs and working capital. The offering is set to close by July 8 depending upon the customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, AYRO stock dropped by -5.31%. The market cap for the stock reached $70.51 million, with 15.57 million shares outstanding and 1.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, AYRO stock reached a trading volume of 228352736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ayro Inc. [AYRO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 73.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

AYRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 116.60. With this latest performance, AYRO shares gained by 116.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.80 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.41, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ayro Inc. Fundamentals:

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: INSTITUTE FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. with ownership of 19,169, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in AYRO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $9000.0 in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly -58.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 2,554 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 47,314 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 8,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,554 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 43,469 shares during the same period.