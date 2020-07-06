Raymond James analyst Predicts Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] price to target $95 as It announces Abbott Collaboration

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ: TNDM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.06%. About a week ago, Tandem Diabetes Care announced an agreement with Abbott to develop and commercialize an integrated diabetes solution. Tandem will combine its innovative insulin delivery systems with Abbott’s leading continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology to find a possible cure for the people fighting with diabetes.

The intended collaboration announcement came back in October 2019 when both the companies showed interest in working together. The recent agreement signed between both the firms covers the technical development of device integration and correlated commercial support programs.

Over the last 12 months, TNDM stock rose by 55.59%. The one-year Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.2. The average equity rating for TNDM stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.94 billion, with 59.74 million shares outstanding and 57.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, TNDM stock reached a trading volume of 1518595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNDM shares is $96.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. is set at 4.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TNDM in the course of the last twelve months was 11886.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

TNDM Stock Performance Analysis:

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.06. With this latest performance, TNDM shares gained by 20.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.53 for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.30, while it was recorded at 94.11 for the last single week of trading, and 70.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.62 and a Gross Margin at +52.01. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.83.

Return on Total Capital for TNDM is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.45. Additionally, TNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] managed to generate an average of -$23,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

TNDM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 88.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TNDM.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [TNDM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,684 million, or 94.70% of TNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNDM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 6,788,022, which is approximately 122.894% of the company’s market cap and around 4.39% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,565,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.64 million in TNDM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $521.82 million in TNDM stock with ownership of nearly -3.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. [NASDAQ:TNDM] by around 13,800,626 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 9,127,204 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 34,726,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,654,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNDM stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,819 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,831,349 shares during the same period.