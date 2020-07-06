Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] Announces FDA Approval as HALO Targets a New Price of $30.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HALO] jumped around 1.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.51 at the close of the session, up 4.05%. On June 29, 2020, Halozyme announced the approval of Roche’s Phesgo™ injection, a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Perjeta®, and Herceptin® from the FDA. The following three medicines are using Halozyme’s ENHANZE® technology that is managed subcutaneously in amalgamation with intravenous (IV) chemotherapy to treat metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer patients.

For the first time, a product has been approved by the FDA that will have a combination of two monoclonal antibodies managed by a single subcutaneous injection using Halozyme’s ENHANZE® technology. Halozyme is looking forward to this approval as this will provide therapy to HER2-positive breast cancer patients meaningfully in a limited time span all across the U.S.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 60.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HALO Stock saw the intraday high of $28.97 and lowest of $27.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.06, which means current price is +124.31% above from all time high which was touched on 07/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, HALO reached a trading volume of 2584672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HALO shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HALO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $18 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $24, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on HALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82.

How has HALO stock performed recently?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.63. With this latest performance, HALO shares gained by 20.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.89 for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.11, while it was recorded at 26.66 for the last single week of trading, and 19.53 for the last 200 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.70 and a Gross Margin at +76.76. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.86.

Return on Total Capital for HALO is now -8.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.72. Additionally, HALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 417.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] managed to generate an average of -$547,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Earnings analysis for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.00%.

Insider trade positions for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]

There are presently around $3,745 million, or 98.00% of HALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALO stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 14,430,037, which is approximately 174.309% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,898,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.24 million in HALO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $346.31 million in HALO stock with ownership of nearly 0.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO] by around 16,413,874 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 12,672,739 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 102,262,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,349,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,674,471 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,356,523 shares during the same period.