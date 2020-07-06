FormFactor Inc. [FORM] is 21.79% higher this YTD with the firm Updating on Anticipated Q2 Revenue

FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ: FORM] gained 7.88% on the last trading session, reaching $31.63 price per share at the time. On July 1, FormFactor made an announcement regarding the update on its revenue range for the fiscal Q2 of 2020 that ended on June 27, 2020. The anticipated revenue of Q2 ranges from around $157 to $161 million.

FormFactor is looking to release the Q2 results during a customary quarterly earnings call scheduled on July 29, 2020. The original estimate of Q2 revenue made by the company on 6th May is expected to lower down up to 10% due to the COVID-19 impact. The global pandemic has affected the manufacturing and suppliers’ logistics operations, however, apart from that, the company did not face any other major disruptions. The CEO of FormFactor, Mike Slessor said that with the current situation, the recently predicted revenue of the firm is expected to cross the originally predicted revenue.

FormFactor Inc. represents 76.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.23 billion with the latest information. FORM stock price has been found in the range of $30.90 to $31.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 595.84K shares, FORM reached a trading volume of 1654949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FormFactor Inc. [FORM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FORM shares is $31.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FORM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for FormFactor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for FormFactor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $33, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on FORM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FormFactor Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FORM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

Trading performance analysis for FORM stock

FormFactor Inc. [FORM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.92. With this latest performance, FORM shares gained by 19.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.08 for FormFactor Inc. [FORM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.94, while it was recorded at 29.12 for the last single week of trading, and 23.55 for the last 200 days.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FormFactor Inc. [FORM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.38 and a Gross Margin at +38.91. FormFactor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.67.

Return on Total Capital for FORM is now 7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FormFactor Inc. [FORM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.68. Additionally, FORM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FormFactor Inc. [FORM] managed to generate an average of $21,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.FormFactor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FormFactor Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FORM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FormFactor Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FormFactor Inc. [FORM]

There are presently around $2,261 million, or 95.90% of FORM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,880,741, which is approximately 0.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,165,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $258.29 million in FORM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $168.2 million in FORM stock with ownership of nearly -20.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FormFactor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ:FORM] by around 7,158,966 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 7,552,604 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 56,784,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,496,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,343,092 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,717 shares during the same period.