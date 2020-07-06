Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] Revenue clocked in at $2.38 billion, up 41.03% YTD as It announces Q2 financial Results Webcast

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CDNS] price surged by 0.77 percent to reach at $0.75. Cadence in a recent announcement declared that it will be holding a webcast on July 20, 2020. The company will declare its second-quarter financial results during the webcast.

Following the financial results webcast the Chief Executive Officer, Lip-Bu Tan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, John Wall will also be part of it. The webcast is scheduled to take part on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website cadence.com/cadence/investor_relation until September 11.

The one-year CDNS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.72. The average equity rating for CDNS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDNS shares is $90.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDNS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on CDNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cadence Design Systems Inc. is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDNS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CDNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, CDNS shares gained by 5.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.56, while it was recorded at 95.74 for the last single week of trading, and 73.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cadence Design Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.42 and a Gross Margin at +88.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.33.

Return on Total Capital for CDNS is now 23.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 58.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.18. Additionally, CDNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] managed to generate an average of $122,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CDNS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cadence Design Systems Inc. posted 0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cadence Design Systems Inc. go to 12.50%.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. [CDNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,265 million, or 91.20% of CDNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,162,661, which is approximately 1.995% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,625,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in CDNS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.6 billion in CDNS stock with ownership of nearly 9.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cadence Design Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in Cadence Design Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CDNS] by around 26,778,151 shares. Additionally, 315 investors decreased positions by around 21,355,425 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 199,920,228 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,053,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDNS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,189,388 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,194,119 shares during the same period.