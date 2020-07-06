Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] Stock trading around $113.12 per share as Netskope Joins IEIC as Founding Member

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.94%. In a recent press release, The Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC) announced that Netskope has joined as a founding member. Netskope is a leader in cloud application analytics and policy enforcement.

Netskope’s Founder and CTO, Krishna Narayanaswamy will be representing the firm among other IEIC’s founding members. The core objective of IEIC is to support the transformation of Internet into a more resilient network as the digital global economy is into a transition phase.

Over the last 12 months, AKAM stock rose by 39.17%. The one-year Akamai Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.93. The average equity rating for AKAM stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.25 billion, with 161.99 million shares outstanding and 158.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, AKAM stock reached a trading volume of 4420164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $115.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on AKAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

AKAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.94. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.32, while it was recorded at 107.38 for the last single week of trading, and 93.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akamai Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +61.82. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.52.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.03. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $61,890 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

AKAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 11.27%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,382 million, or 90.80% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,811,327, which is approximately 2.235% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,447,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $926.66 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly 0.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 10,674,373 shares. Additionally, 306 investors decreased positions by around 12,721,985 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 121,426,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,822,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,298,056 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,586,495 shares during the same period.