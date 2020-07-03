Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] price target now $187 after It Collaborates with Los Angeles Unified School

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.86%. As announced on July 2, 2020, Zoom and the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) have entered into a mutual agreement in which Zoom will provide its services to the school. Zoom will be giving a safe, secure solution for students, a smooth platform to teachers, and other employees remain in touch with webinars.

In agreement with the second-largest school district in North America, Zoom will provide its services to digital classrooms to almost 30,000 educators, and around 600,000 students in Los Angeles Unified schools.

Over the last 12 months, ZM stock rose by 189.38%. The one-year Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.74. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $74.62 billion, with 279.89 million shares outstanding and 161.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.46M shares, ZM stock reached a trading volume of 5622829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $220.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $157 to $228. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $250, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 11.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 90.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 81.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 280.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 189.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.31 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.37, while it was recorded at 255.95 for the last single week of trading, and 115.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.04 and a Gross Margin at +81.47. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.49.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 2.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.69. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $8,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ZM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 700.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 38.46%.