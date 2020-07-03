Saturday, July 4, 2020
Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Revenue clocked in at $2.13 billion, up 39.07% YTD as Match Group announces four New Directors

By Misty Lee

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] price plunged by -6.39 percent to reach at -$6.75. On Wednesday, July 1 the company announced the names of newly employed directors of the firm. The four additions of the Directorial post for the Match Group Board include Stephen Bailey, Ryan ReynoldsMelissa Brenner, and Wendi Murdoch. The company also announced that the Match Group Directors Gregg Winiarski and Mark Stein have resigned from the Board with the effect of the separation from IAC.

The new Board Directors are highly excited to join the firm and begin their work. The Executive Chairman of Match Group, Joey Levin stated that the company welcomes four highly talented and energetic Directors to a top Board. The following four brings un unique experiences to the firm that will enhance the global expansion of the firm and help in strategic initiatives.

A sum of 7150026 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.89M shares.

The one-year MTCH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.3. The average equity rating for MTCH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $93.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $87, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on MTCH stock. On January 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MTCH shares from 88 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 94.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 45.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

MTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.86. With this latest performance, MTCH shares gained by 21.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.88.

Insight into Match Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

MTCH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Match Group Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

