Hologic Inc. [HOLX] Announces Financial Results as HOLX is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.77

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] gained 1.56% on the last trading session, reaching $57.86 price per share at the time. On July 2, 2020, Hologic Inc. announced that the company is looking to update its financial results for Q3 of fiscal 2020. The result will be shared on Wednesday, July 29 with the closure of the market. Moreover, the company will also host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The participants can take part in the conference via webcast by dialing 800-263-0877 for the U.S. and Canadain people or +1 323-794-2094 for people globally. To access the webcast the participants will use code 3113758. The webcast of the call will be available on Hologic Inc.’s website www.investors.hologic.com.

Hologic Inc. represents 263.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.23 billion with the latest information. HOLX stock price has been found in the range of $57.54 to $58.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, HOLX reached a trading volume of 3004429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hologic Inc. [HOLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOLX shares is $58.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Hologic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Hologic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on HOLX stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HOLX shares from 52 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hologic Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOLX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for HOLX stock

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.03. With this latest performance, HOLX shares gained by 7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.86 for Hologic Inc. [HOLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.29, while it was recorded at 55.74 for the last single week of trading, and 48.97 for the last 200 days.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hologic Inc. [HOLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +50.41. Hologic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.05.

Return on Total Capital for HOLX is now 10.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.06. Additionally, HOLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] managed to generate an average of -$31,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Hologic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hologic Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hologic Inc. go to 6.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

There are presently around $13,857 million, or 96.90% of HOLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOLX stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 43,896,857, which is approximately -0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,661,611 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in HOLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.21 billion in HOLX stock with ownership of nearly -3.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hologic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX] by around 21,712,009 shares. Additionally, 279 investors decreased positions by around 30,153,807 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 191,367,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,233,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOLX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,764,314 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,205,858 shares during the same period.