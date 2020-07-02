Thursday, July 2, 2020
SVB Leerink lifts AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] price estimate as the Firm Updates on Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

By Caleb Clifford

AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ: AHCO] gained 16.65% on the last trading session, reaching $18.78 price per share at the time. On July 1, 2020, AdaptHealth Corp. announced that it has updated its previous public offerings floated recently. The company has amended the offerings of 6,500,000 shares of its Class A (Common Stock) to 8,000,000 shares now. The common stock is available for trade in the market at $15.50 per share.

AdaptHealth Corp. from the following public offerings plans to gather $124 million. With the latest update, the underwriters are given an option of 30-days to buy up to 1,200,000 additional shares of Class A. The offerings are expected to be closed by July 6, 2020, once the customary closing conditions are fulfilled.

AdaptHealth Corp. represents 41.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.52 billion with the latest information. AHCO stock price has been found in the range of $16.34 to $19.88.

If compared to the average trading volume of 127.90K shares, AHCO reached a trading volume of 3188725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on AHCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52.

Trading performance analysis for AHCO stock

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, AHCO shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 17.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.43 for the last 200 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.82 and a Gross Margin at +16.27. AdaptHealth Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.83.

Return on Total Capital for AHCO is now 14.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. Additionally, AHCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 103.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO] managed to generate an average of -$5,790 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.AdaptHealth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp. go to 8.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AdaptHealth Corp. [AHCO]

There are presently around $393 million, or 55.20% of AHCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 17,199,888, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,647,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.72 million in AHCO stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $9.25 million in AHCO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in AdaptHealth Corp. [NASDAQ:AHCO] by around 2,527,337 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,280,349 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 20,605,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,413,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHCO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,298,550 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,025,788 shares during the same period.

