Stifel slashes price target on Culp Inc. [CULP] After it Releases Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020

Culp Inc. [NYSE: CULP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.72%. Recently, Culp Inc. released its financial and operating results for Q4 and fiscal year that ended on May 3, 2020. The company has faced a serious impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culp Inc. is focusing on improving its liquidity as the company sold most of the interest in eLuxury, LLC on March 31, 2020. Due to the following activities, the firm has ended in elimination of home accessories segment. The global pandemic has caused massive economic disruption and has caused heavy losses to businesses, Curl has been a victim of it as its Q4 and fiscal 2020 performance has been affected massively.

Over the last 12 months, CULP stock dropped by -47.17%. The one-year Culp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.0. The average equity rating for CULP stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.80 million, with 12.41 million shares outstanding and 11.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 124.66K shares, CULP stock reached a trading volume of 641615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Culp Inc. [CULP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CULP shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CULP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Culp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $20 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Culp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CULP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Culp Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CULP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

CULP Stock Performance Analysis:

Culp Inc. [CULP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.72. With this latest performance, CULP shares gained by 29.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CULP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.51 for Culp Inc. [CULP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 11.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Culp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Culp Inc. [CULP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.94 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. Culp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.91.

Return on Total Capital for CULP is now 8.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Culp Inc. [CULP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.42. Additionally, CULP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Culp Inc. [CULP] managed to generate an average of $3,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Culp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

CULP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Culp Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CULP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Culp Inc. go to 9.00%.

Culp Inc. [CULP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84 million, or 85.10% of CULP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CULP stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,472,587, which is approximately 0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC, holding 903,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.78 million in CULP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.44 million in CULP stock with ownership of nearly -11.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Culp Inc. [NYSE:CULP] by around 968,614 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,402,762 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,439,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,810,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CULP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 384,721 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 410,471 shares during the same period.