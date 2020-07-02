Qumu Corporation [QUMU] Stock trading around $4.05 per share; Qumu ends Its Mutual Corporation with Synacor

Qumu Corporation [NASDAQ: QUMU] gained 12.81% or 0.46 points to close at $4.05 with a heavy trading volume of 775193 shares. In a recent update, Qumu Corporation announced the merger termination with Synacor, Inc. Both the companies have declared the mutual corporation has ended and all the stock agreements are terminated that were made prior year on February 11.

The announcement came after the Board of Directors of both firms gave the approval. The Chairmen of both the companies had to say that they have considered all the requirements and have made the best possible decision for the interest of their stakeholders.

It opened the trading session at $3.53, the shares rose to $4.24 and dropped to $3.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QUMU points out that the company has recorded 56.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -224.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 223.63K shares, QUMU reached to a volume of 775193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qumu Corporation [QUMU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUMU shares is $2.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUMU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Qumu Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Qumu Corporation stock. On August 28, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for QUMU shares from 18 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qumu Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUMU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for QUMU stock

Qumu Corporation [QUMU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.31. With this latest performance, QUMU shares gained by 82.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUMU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.36 for Qumu Corporation [QUMU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.43, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.42 for the last 200 days.

Qumu Corporation [QUMU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qumu Corporation [QUMU] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.34 and a Gross Margin at +67.94. Qumu Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.40.

Return on Total Capital for QUMU is now -44.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Qumu Corporation [QUMU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.65. Additionally, QUMU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Qumu Corporation [QUMU] managed to generate an average of -$61,362 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Qumu Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Qumu Corporation [QUMU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qumu Corporation posted -0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUMU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qumu Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qumu Corporation [QUMU]

There are presently around $18 million, or 45.30% of QUMU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUMU stocks are: HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 1,367,522, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP, holding 845,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.03 million in QUMU stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.7 million in QUMU stock with ownership of nearly -2.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qumu Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Qumu Corporation [NASDAQ:QUMU] by around 1,167,725 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,123,207 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,649,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,940,889 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUMU stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 951,712 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,855,201 shares during the same period.