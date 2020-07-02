MSB Financial Corp. [MSBF] set to Declare Acquisition Closing Date as It is Currently 9.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg

MSB Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: MSBF] surged by $1.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.45 during the day while it closed the day at $12.42. As per the reports on July 1, MSB Financial Corp. expects to complete the merger transaction with Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) by the closing of the market on July 10, 2020.

MSB closed the merger deal after the approval from its shareholders during the shareholder’s meeting held on May 28, 2020. The company has also confirmed that it has completed all the necessary regulatory approvals and the waivers been received. According to the merger agreement, MSB shareholders are allowed to receive 1.3 shares of Kearny common stock at $18.00 per share in cash or they can receive both cash and shares of Kearny common stock for MSB per share of common stock owned.

MSB Financial Corp. stock has also gained 15.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MSBF stock has inclined by 8.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.43% and lost -29.08% year-on date.

The market cap for MSBF stock reached $62.60 million, with 5.02 million shares outstanding and 4.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44K shares, MSBF reached a trading volume of 13923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSB Financial Corp. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

MSB Financial Corp. [MSBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.43. With this latest performance, MSBF shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for MSB Financial Corp. [MSBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 14.69 for the last 200 days.

MSB Financial Corp. [MSBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MSB Financial Corp. [MSBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.60. MSB Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.07.

Return on Total Capital for MSBF is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MSB Financial Corp. [MSBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.37. Additionally, MSBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.02.

MSB Financial Corp. [MSBF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 31.00% of MSBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSBF stocks are: SEIDMAN LAWRENCE B with ownership of 578,220, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL, holding 311,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 million in MSBF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.19 million in MSBF stock with ownership of nearly 202.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in MSB Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:MSBF] by around 187,024 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 148,967 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,261,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,597,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSBF stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,062 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 3,699 shares during the same period.