Market Analysts see Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] gaining to $45 as Akero Releases 16-Week Phase 2a BALANCED Study Results

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKRO] gained 33.91% or 8.45 points to close at $33.37 with a heavy trading volume of 3005738 shares. Akero recently declared results of a 16-week study of endpoints in Phase 2a scrutinizing efruxifermin (EFX) amongst nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients.

The results from the 16-week analysis showed that it achieved 48% of improvement in NAFLD activity score (NAS) without any sort of worsening in fibrosis patients. Also, the results showed the achievement of a two-stage improvement in fibrosis up to 28%. The overall EFX treatment method was well supported in general.

It opened the trading session at $35.10, the shares rose to $35.30 and dropped to $31.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AKRO points out that the company has recorded 50.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -209.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 226.05K shares, AKRO reached to a volume of 3005738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKRO shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on AKRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akero Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

Trading performance analysis for AKRO stock

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.09. With this latest performance, AKRO shares gained by 28.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.61, while it was recorded at 25.98 for the last single week of trading, and 21.63 for the last 200 days.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AKRO is now -44.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO] managed to generate an average of -$3,365,769 per employee.Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.20.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akero Therapeutics Inc. posted -2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -513.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKRO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Akero Therapeutics Inc. [AKRO]

There are presently around $549 million, or 87.70% of AKRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKRO stocks are: APPLE TREE PARTNERS IV, L.P. with ownership of 5,415,203, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VENBIO PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,150,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.5 million in AKRO stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $68.95 million in AKRO stock with ownership of nearly 14.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akero Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Akero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKRO] by around 5,733,053 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,707,986 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,589,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,030,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,395 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 864,314 shares during the same period.