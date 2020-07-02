FedEx Corporation [FDX] a Good Choice for Investors as U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Bring new Opportunities

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] price surged by 11.72 percent to reach at $16.44. Recently, FedEx applauded and welcomed the agreement of the three Northern American countries the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA/T-MEC/CUSMA). This enhancement is in the best of interests of all the three nations which will boost their economy.

The COO of FedEx, Raj Subramaniam said that this agreement will enhance the trade between three countries by modernizing the trade network and breaking all the barriers. This will create many new jobs and help FedEx customers reach new markets. This new USMCA agreement has changed the 26-year old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) which brings great opportunities for FedEx and its customers.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

FDX Stock EPS

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

