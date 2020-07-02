Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] gains 12.75% YTD; Capstone Seals a Business Deal in Russia

Capstone Turbine Corporation [NASDAQ: CPST] closed the trading session at $3.45 on 07/01/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.09, while the highest price level was $3.66. Recently, Capstone announced that it has completed a plant installation deal with a Russian Ministry of Sports. The company will install C600 Signature Series microturbine (C600S) at the Churapcha Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, Russia.

The business deal was sealed by Capstone’s distributor DV Energy located in the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia. The 600-kW microturbine project will be installed by the company expected to commence in Fall 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.75 percent and weekly performance of 48.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 208.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 189.59K shares, CPST reached to a volume of 1249072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Capstone Turbine Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Capstone Turbine Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on CPST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capstone Turbine Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

CPST stock trade performance evaluation

Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.07. With this latest performance, CPST shares gained by 35.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.37 for Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.11 and a Gross Margin at +11.33. Capstone Turbine Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.97.

Return on Total Capital for CPST is now -35.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.09. Additionally, CPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] managed to generate an average of -$108,175 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Capstone Turbine Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capstone Turbine Corporation posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capstone Turbine Corporation go to 25.00%.

Capstone Turbine Corporation [CPST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.10% of CPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 267,047, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 216,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in CPST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.43 million in CPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capstone Turbine Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Capstone Turbine Corporation [NASDAQ:CPST] by around 41,156 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 285,250 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 492,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 819,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPST stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,896 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 142,807 shares during the same period.