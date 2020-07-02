AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] Signs Seven-Year Financing Deal with Oberland Capital as Cantor Fitzgerald sees a rise to $16

AxoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: AXGN] price surged by 26.95 percent to reach at $2.49. The company on July 1, 2020 made an announcement regarding a financing agreement with Oberland Capital. Moreover, AxoGen also updated on the revenue generated from Q2 of 2020 estimated to be around $21 million, down 21% versus the prior year.

The financing agreement with Oberland Capital will provide almost $75 million capital in total. The company will receive the payment in three tranches with interest payments occurring during a seven-year time. The chief financial officer of Axogen, Peter J. Mariani said that they are looking forward to the progress as this debt deal will strengthen company’s balance sheet and will help in the completion of new Dayton biologic processing center by 2021.

A sum of 4251052 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 550.58K shares. AxoGen Inc. shares reached a high of $12.72 and dropped to a low of $10.36 until finishing in the latest session at $11.73.

The one-year AXGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.32. The average equity rating for AXGN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AxoGen Inc. [AXGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXGN shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for AxoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for AxoGen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AxoGen Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

AXGN Stock Performance Analysis:

AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.04. With this latest performance, AXGN shares gained by 19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for AxoGen Inc. [AXGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.29, while it was recorded at 9.66 for the last single week of trading, and 12.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AxoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.12 and a Gross Margin at +83.74. AxoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.30.

Return on Total Capital for AXGN is now -20.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.52. Additionally, AXGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] managed to generate an average of -$73,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.AxoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

AXGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AxoGen Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXGN.

AxoGen Inc. [AXGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $305 million, or 85.90% of AXGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXGN stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 6,329,173, which is approximately 5.864% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,566,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.95 million in AXGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.92 million in AXGN stock with ownership of nearly 0.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in AxoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:AXGN] by around 4,511,345 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 4,713,590 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 23,761,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,986,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXGN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,058,626 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,011,008 shares during the same period.