Piper Jaffray Upgrade Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] as its Subsidiary Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Cannae Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNNE] closed the trading session at $41.10 on 06/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.71, while the highest price level was $42.11. As of today, July 1, 2020, Cannae Holdings made an announcement regarding a public offering of its portfolio company, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (Dun & Bradstreet). Dun & Bradstreet declared the price of its 78,302,272 shares floated in the market with an initial public offering rate of $22.00 per share (common stock).

As updated the shares are presumed to be available for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 1, 2020. The shares will be traded under the symbol of DNB. The closing of public offerings is set to happen on July 6, 2020, depending upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.51 percent and weekly performance of 2.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 724.67K shares, CNNE reached to a volume of 3534900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNNE shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Cannae Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cannae Holdings Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87.

CNNE stock trade performance evaluation

Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, CNNE shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.07, while it was recorded at 40.08 for the last single week of trading, and 34.32 for the last 200 days.

Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.80 and a Gross Margin at +2.45. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.07.

Return on Total Capital for CNNE is now -5.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.74. Additionally, CNNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] managed to generate an average of $5,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Cannae Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cannae Holdings Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2,800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNNE.

Cannae Holdings Inc. [CNNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,724 million, or 75.80% of CNNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,913,645, which is approximately 1.845% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 6,793,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.54 million in CNNE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $233.95 million in CNNE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cannae Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Cannae Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNNE] by around 5,100,262 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 5,487,109 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 55,854,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,441,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNNE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 733,411 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,933,529 shares during the same period.