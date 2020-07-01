Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Industry

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] Confirms Reverse Stock Split with Trading at 3.98 above its 200 Period Moving Avg

By Caleb Clifford

Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ: ODP] closed the trading session at $2.35 on 06/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.20, while the highest price level was $25.50. Recently, Office Depot Inc. made the confirmation of 1-for-10 (ratio) of its common stock’s reverse stock split that has been made effective on June 30, 2020. Moreover, the trading on a reverse stock split-adjusted basis will be effective from July 1, 2020 and will be available for traders on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

The company will float a Current Report following the additional details on Form 8-K. With the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, the report is set to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.23 percent and weekly performance of -3.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.10M shares, ODP reached to a volume of 29392979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Office Depot Inc. [ODP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODP shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Office Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Office Depot Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Office Depot Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ODP stock trade performance evaluation

Office Depot Inc. [ODP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, ODP shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.19 for Office Depot Inc. [ODP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.29, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Office Depot Inc. [ODP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Office Depot Inc. [ODP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.59 and a Gross Margin at +22.85. Office Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.93.

Return on Total Capital for ODP is now 8.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Office Depot Inc. [ODP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 137.92. Additionally, ODP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Office Depot Inc. [ODP] managed to generate an average of $2,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Office Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Office Depot Inc. [ODP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Office Depot Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 48.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Office Depot Inc. go to 12.30%.

Office Depot Inc. [ODP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,124 million, or 98.40% of ODP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,176,415, which is approximately -2.582% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 60,159,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.96 million in ODP stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $98.58 million in ODP stock with ownership of nearly 2.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Office Depot Inc. [NASDAQ:ODP] by around 49,063,116 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 39,081,352 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 409,378,948 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 497,523,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODP stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,537,592 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,085,740 shares during the same period.

