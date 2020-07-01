JP Morgan slashes price target on J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] as J2 Responds to False Short-Seller “Research” Report

J2 Global Inc. [NASDAQ: JCOM] slipped around -6.29 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $63.21 at the close of the session, down -9.05%. In the latest update, J2 Global Inc. has denied the false claim made against the company as it responded to the recent short-selling communications from Hindenburg Research.

The CEO of the company, Vivek Shah said that it is not acceptable and deplorable that an individual for personal gain acts in such an unethical manner. No one can turn down the facts and the hard work put down by thousands of employees and their loyal shareholders. He added that their 24 years of revenue growth speaks for itself and they will challenge this so-called research as no one has the right to distort the company’s image through false allegations.

J2 Global Inc. stock is now -32.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $67.7999 and lowest of $63.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 104.57, which means current price is +8.98% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 603.42K shares, JCOM reached a trading volume of 4239581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCOM shares is $96.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for J2 Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for J2 Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on JCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J2 Global Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.89.

How has JCOM stock performed recently?

J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.40. With this latest performance, JCOM shares dropped by -20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.85 for J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.87, while it was recorded at 68.28 for the last single week of trading, and 86.91 for the last 200 days.

J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +64.23. J2 Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.69.

Return on Total Capital for JCOM is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.46. Additionally, JCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J2 Global Inc. [JCOM] managed to generate an average of $69,680 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.J2 Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, J2 Global Inc. posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for J2 Global Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for J2 Global Inc. [JCOM]

There are presently around $3,463 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCOM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,557,183, which is approximately -2.577% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,557,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $316.77 million in JCOM stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $180.01 million in JCOM stock with ownership of nearly 4.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J2 Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in J2 Global Inc. [NASDAQ:JCOM] by around 2,852,057 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 4,696,087 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 42,278,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,826,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCOM stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 523,036 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 418,279 shares during the same period.